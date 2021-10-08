Pennington, Wilkes named TB&T Athletes of the Month

Pike Liberal Arts’ Zekevin Pennington and Goshen’s Kaci Wilkes have been named the Troy Bank and Trust Athletes of the Month.

Pennington won the male player of the month and Wilkes took home the female award after both put up strong performances during the month of September.

Patriot running back Zekevin Pennington played in four games in the month of September. Penning helped lead the Patriots to a 4-0 record in the month and they now sit 6-1 on the season.

During his four games in September, Pennington finished with 456 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Pennington was also a threat in the passing game, finishing with 117 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Goshen’s Kaci Wilkes helped the Goshen Lady Eagles volleyball team secure a first place finish in the regular season area standings in the month of September. Wilkes finished the month with 46 aces, 92 kills, three assists, nine blocks and 86 digs.