Steve Grice named 2021 Sun Belt Conference Faculty Member of the Year

Dr. Steve Grice, Director of the School of Accountancy at Troy University, was named the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Faculty Member of the Year on Monday.

The annual award recognizes a faculty member from each Sun Belt institution who has a passion for teaching, engaging and inspiring students, while also separating themselves from their peers outside of the classroom by regularly supporting and displaying enthusiasm for the athletics department.

Each of the Sun Belt’s 12 institutions nominated a Faculty Member of the Year finalist. The conference’s Faculty Athletics Representatives, Student-Athlete Academic Directors and members of the Sun Belt Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) voted to select the overall recipient. The conference initiated the Sun Belt Faculty Member of the Year Award in 2019.

“We are proud to recognize these dedicated educators who play an important role in impacting the lives of our student-athletes. These faculty members help improve the trajectory of our student-athletes,” said Commissioner Keith Gill. “Congratulations to Dr. Grice and to each of the finalists. We look forward to celebrating them during our fall conference meetings in November.”

As the Director of Troy University’s School of Accountancy and the Botts Professor of Accounting, Grice earned the 2018-19 Outstanding Accounting Educator by the Alabama Society of CPAs.

“Dr Steve Grice is a scholar and role model for our students,” Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins said. “He has been recognized at the state and national levels for excellence in teaching, research and service. The SBC could not have selected a more deserving person for this coveted award.”

In 2016, Grice was a gubernatorial appointment to the Alabama State Board of Public Accountancy, and he was assigned to the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy Education Committee for 2019-20.

“I have had the awesome opportunity to serve as professor and academic advisor to many student-athletes,” Grice said. “Most of these student-athletes have gone on to outstanding careers in their chosen profession while some have excelled professionally in their sport.”

“Without exception, the personal qualities of our student-athletes that come to mind when I reflect on my experiences are integrity, dedication, discipline, strong work-ethic, courteous, grit, and respectful,” Grice continued. “It has been a joy to observe our student-athletes apply these qualities as they successfully navigate through their academic program while juggling the demands of being an NCAA athlete.”

“Majoring in accounting as a student-athlete can have its challenges, but along with those challenges always came a special word of encouragement from Dr. Grice,” wrote former Troy baseball player Trey Johns, who currently is a senior accountant for Carr, Riggs & Ingram. “He seemed to have a knack for spotting those students who needed to hear that what we were trying to accomplish was well worth it. From participating in intramural sports to appearing on your social media feed, Dr. Grice was known and loved by everyone.”

Grice holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Troy University, a Master of Accountancy from the University of Alabama and a Ph.D. in Financial Accounting from the University of Alabama.

“Without question, my experiences with these young student-athletes have added a flavor to my academic career that is unmatched,” Grice said. “It has been an honor to play a small role in their lives.”