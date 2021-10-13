Brundidge seeks future with a vision

A group of Brundidge citizens met at city hall to share ideas about the current state of affairs for the city, population 2070, and its vision for the future, short and long term.

Mayor Isabell Boyd welcomed Wiley Lott, Southeast Gas director of external affairs and economic development, and also a native of Brundidge.

Lott expressed his love for his hometown and his commitment to seeing it continue to grow and prosper.

Lott spoke of the city’s strongpoints which, he said include its people and their caring for each other and its location on U.S. Highway 231.

Lott shared that, when he was Walmart’s director of economic community development, his grandmother asked him if he ever had the opportunity to “get one of those things” in Brundidge, she wanted him to do it. “We need it,” his grandmother said.

“Today, I take great satisfaction and pride in that the highway to the Brundidge Walmart DC is named Sara Lott Boulevard in honor of my granny,” Lott said. “That spirit of caring for community among its citizens is what makes Brundidge a great place to live and work.”

Lott said, in moving forward, Brundidge should play toward its strengths and do so with a vision.

“What is the vision for Brundidge?” he said. “Without a vision, we perish. Time gets away from us so the vision for Brundidge needs to be identified along with the direction that must be taken to make it a reality.”

The group, comprised primarily of members of the business community, noted that food processing has long been the strength of the local economy.

Lott suggested “play off your strength.”

“To be successful in whatever direction you take, you must be united,” he said. “Know where you want to go and pull in the same direction. You can’t move forward pulling in opposite directions.”

The group discussed the benefits of locating shops and services in the city’s downtown area that have the potential to bring traffic off U.S Highway 231 and that would also be attractive to through traffic from state highways 10 and 93, as well as to local citizens.

The consensus of the meeting was that the goal for the city is to grow Brundidge so that it continues to be a neighborly place to live and work and also a place that others will patronize.