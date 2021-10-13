JCA hosts ‘Dollar Bill” student art show

The Johnson Center for the Arts is host to the “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” county-wide student art show. The show is sponsored by Troy Bank & Trust.

The show theme ties in well with the sponsor of “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill,” Troy Bank and Trust, said Pam Smith, director of the show and retired Charles Henderson High School art teacher.

Students in elementary, middle and high school throughout the county were challenged to create artwork the size of a dollar bill.

The categories for “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” include color drawing, black and white drawing, painting, 2D collage, 3D collage, printmaking, graphic design, photography, 2D mixed media, 3D mixed media and 3D sculpture.

Smith said students have the opportunity to experiment with different media and they enjoy seeing what their classmates have done.

The “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” student art show is exhibited on the lower level of the Johnson Center for the Arts which is located on East Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

Everyone is invited to visit the “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” student art show. JCA hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

While at the JCA, also visit Mary Ann Casey’s “Dimensions” exhibition in upper gallery.