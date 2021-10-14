All In Credit Union holds Financial Summer Camp

All In Credit Union partnered with Troy Parks and Recreation for its financial summer camp. This camp is designed to teach youth the benefits of understanding money and financial planning.

Third through fifth grade students at Troy Parks and Recreation built their own goal webs, learned the importance of budgets and even created their own financial superhero in a team-building exercise.

“We’re excited to be able to hold our summer camps again. This hands-on learning experience is extremely beneficial for students,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union Vice President of Marketing. “This program is a great way to make learning about money fun, and we hope to bring this program to more communities to help boost financial literacy for students.”