expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2021

Dan Smith | The Messenger Goshen’s Tyler Mclendon (5) finds running room around the left end as Pike County High’s Kentavious Thomas (4) gives chase on Friday night.

Eagles return home

By Mike Hensley

Published 5:29 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021

The Goshen Eagles picked up their first win last week. This week they celebrate homecoming when the Beulah Bobcats pay a visit to Eagles Stadium in Goshen.

The Eagles broke into the win column last week with a 15-13 win over rival Pike County in Brundidge. The win for the Eagles improved their record on the season to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in region play.

“One way to describe it was relentless,” head coach Don Moore said. “We got down early and responded right back. It was a full team effort. Everybody contributed to that win. The guys played their butts off. Couldn’t be more proud of them for what they accomplished last week.”

With two games remaining on their schedule, Moore and the Eagles are hoping to finish the season on a high note and build for the future..

“We are looking forward to finishing out the year on a high note,” Moore said. “We are getting ready for next year. We have a lot of young guys on the team and the future here is bright right now.”

The Eagles will take on a Beulah team that is 1-6 overall and 1-4 in region play. The Bobcats are coming off a 48-7 loss against Reeltown last week. Their lone win came against Pike County in early September.

The Bobcats are averaging 11 points this season.

“Beulah has a really good running back and their quarterback is really good,” Moore said. “I don’t expect it to be pushover by any means. Our guys are going to have to go out there and fight and expect to have another battle like last week.”

This will the fifth meeting between the two schools. Goshen holds the overall lead 3-1. Beulah got the better of the Eagles last season, winning 42-13.

More News

Pike County Youths place in Alabama National Fair

Oktoberfest returns to downtown Troy

All In Credit Union holds Financial Summer Camp

Peanut Butter Festival returns to Brundidge Oct. 30

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events