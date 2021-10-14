Oktoberfest returns to downtown Troy

Oktoberfest will return to downtown Troy, bringing plenty of fall fun and good music to the square.

Oktoberfest was first held in 2019, but the pandemic prevented the event from returning in 2020. Leigh Ann Windham, community engagement and special projects director for the City of Troy, said Oktoberfest would return Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3-10 p.m. on the downtown square.

“This will be a day filled with fun for the entire family,” Windham said. “We are super excited about Oktoberfest and hope everyone will come and check it out.”

Windham said the afternoon will be filled with live entertainment beginning the moment Oktoberfest kicks off. She said Kane Meredith will play at 3 p.m., Albert Simpson at 5:30 p.m. and Blue Denim at 7:30 p.m.

Windham said just because the fun is kicking off on the square, football fans won’t have to miss the kickoff of their favorite team. She said a special booth will be set up televising games so football fan can enjoy both Oktoberfest and the action on the grid iron. Troy and Auburn have open dates on Oktoberfest, but the Tide and Tennessee will square off in their annual rivalry at 7 p.m.

In addition, Windham said adults will be able to enjoy the inflatable beer garden and there will be plenty for kids to do. She said there will be a magician walking around doing tricks and entertaining festival goers. She said there will be balloon art, face painting, a henna tattoo artist, and plenty of pretzels, popcorn and cotton candy.