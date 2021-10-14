Peanut Butter Festival returns to Brundidge Oct. 30

Pike County’s Bicentennial Year will be celebrated in Brundidge on Saturday, October 30, along with the Brundidge Historical Society’s 29th Peanut Butter Festival.

COVD-19 prevented last year’s harvest and heritage celebration but the BHS membership is moving ahead with and looking forward to this year’s festival.

Brundidge Historical Society President Lawrence Bowden said the festival will feature the events and activities that have made the Peanut Butter Festival a popular October event for nearly two decades.

“The Peanut Butter Festival is held in recognition and honor of the city’s proud history in the commercial peanut butter industry that began in the two-story wood building on College Street that is now home to the Johnson Mill Museum of local history,” Bowden said. “Back in earlier times, farmers and their families celebrated the fall harvest by coming into town on Saturdays to shop and to visit with friends and neighbors. The Peanut Butter Festival is where old times and good times meet.

Bowden said the festival will get off to a running start with the 5K Peanut Butter Run that fol-lows a downtown route and continues downtown with non-stop entertainment throughout the day, old time demonstrations, arts and crafts, games and contests, favorite festival foods and the Nutter Butter Parade that will get underway with a flyover followed by bands, dancers, floats and boats, horses and wagon, beauty queens and ugly things, tractors and trucks, skaters and milkmaids and the biggest bunch of two-legged nuts that have ever been on parade.

Bowden said, to join the fun, call 685-5524 for food and arts and crafts booths; 372-3148 for parade entry; 372-2845 for 5K Run and 735-3898 for demonstrators and other information.

There is no admission to the Peanut Butter Festival. The good times are free.