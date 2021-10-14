Pike County Youths place in Alabama National Fair

Youths from across the state exhibited livestock during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery October 9-14. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the fair’s livestock shows. Two Pike County youths, Greer Jones and Annabelle Wesley, placed in the Alabama National Fair.

Events included the Youth Beef Show, Youth Goat Show, District Dairy Show, State Dairy Show, Youth Sheep Show and Youth Swine Show.

While contests varied based on the animal exhibited, each show included awards for Showmanship and Premier Exhibitor. Geer Jones took first place honors in Junior Premier Exhibitors and third place in Junior Showmanship. Annabelle Westley took fourth place in Intermediate Showmanship.

In Showmanship, the exhibitor is judged on criteria including how well they set up their animal, eye contact with the judge and ability to move around the ring with their animal. The Premier Exhibitor contest awards exhibitors based on their overall performance during the entire show as well as their score on a written test.

In all other classes and drives, ribbons are awarded based on the animal’s performance and qualities.

Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell expressed congratulations to all winners in the Alabama National Fair 2021 and to all participants for their dedication and commitment and jobs well done.