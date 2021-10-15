Day of Giving set for Oct. 21

Troy University will reach out to all Trojans on Thursday, Oct. 21, in an attempt to raise more than $200,000 in a single day.

The University’s fourth annual “Giving Day” has been themed “Helping a Generation Lead Change.” Monetary gifts can be designated as the donor chooses — scholarships, athletics, academics or student activities. This year’s goal is $200,000.

“Troy University is fortunate to have dedicated alumni and supporters,” said Walter D. Givhan, Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development. “When our students are in need, they are always there for them. Last year, the Trojan family gave generously on Giving Day, and we exceeded our goal by raising $203,000. I hope we can push even further this year and help our students Lead Change and make a difference in the world.”

Matching funds have been provided by the Intermark Group, Tang’s Incorporated and an anonymous donor. The university will use $100 from the matching funds to match any gift of $100 or more.

This year, donations can be earmarked for two special projects. The National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza and the Wilson-Williams Student Emergency Fund.

The NPHC is the governing body of the nine largest historically African American Greek-letter fraternities and sororities. The plaza will be located near Trojan Arena and Douglas Hawkins Towers. The plaza will feature a plot and circle of honor for each member fraternity and sorority.

The Wilson-Williams Student Emergency Fund was founded by alums Jerry and Mary Ida Williams in 2018. The fund provides emergency money to help students who encounter financial emergencies that threaten the student’s ability to remain in college. Students may apply for funding if they need help to pay for things such as emergency medical expenses, housing costs and emergency transportation repairs.

To contribute on Giving Day, go online at givingday.troy.edu to make a tax-deductible gift through the secure website. In addition to making a gift, Trojans everywhere can support Giving Day by spreading the word on social media using the hashtag #TROYGivingDay.