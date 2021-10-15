Eagles fall to Beulah

The Goshen Eagles fell to the Beulah Bobcats 42-6 on Friday night in Goshen.

The loss drops the Eagles to 1-8 on the year and 1-5 in region play.

After being shutout during the first three quarters, the Eagles scored a fourth quarter touchdown.

The Bobcats scored seven points in both the first and third quarters and 14 points in the second and fourth quarters on Friday.

The Eagles scored their lone touchdown on a Peyton Stamey touchdown pass to Kadavion Bristow from nine yards out.

Stamey finished the game completing 21-of-31 passes for 162 yards to go along with his touchdown.

Seven different Eagles hauled in a pass from Stamey. Tyler McLendon had seven catches for 58 yards, Isserick Mckinney had four catches for 23 yards and Szemerick Andrews had three catches for 49 yards.

Andrews finished with 59 yards on 11 carries. Stamey had one rush for 11 yards.

Defensively, Andrew Galloway led the way with eight tackles and Jacob Saupe had seven.

The Eagles will close out the regular season next week when they travel to take on Montgomery.