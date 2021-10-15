Football National Championship trophy coming to the Pig

The National Football Championship Trophy is coming to the Troy!

From 1 until 3 p.m. Wednesday at Piggly Wiggly 231 the trophy that crowns the team that is still standing at the end of the college football playoff will be on display. Those who would like to have their photos taken or selfies made with the trophy may do so.

Steve Garrett, store owner, said he is excited for the Pig 231 to have been selected to show-case the National Football Championship trophy.

“From what I understand, the trophy that is awarded to the national football champion travels around the country during the football season giving people all across the country the opportunity to see the National Football National Championship Trophy and have their pictures taken,” Garrett said. “After the season-long tour, the trophy is at home with the National Football Champions.”

Garrett said the National Football Championship Trophy tour is sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Pepsi in Luverne is the distributor of Dr. Pepper and it was through Pepsi-Luverne that Piggly Wiggly 231 was selected.

“The National Football Championship Trophy will also be in Enterprise,” Garrett said. “So, we are very fortunate to have it here at our Piggly Wiggly store. We invite everyone to come out on Wednesday at have their pictures taken with this very prestigious trophy. It’s not every day that we get a chance like this.”

Garrett said the trophy opportunity will be for only two hours and then it will move to another location.

“Come out and view the trophy and thank Dr. Pepper for this rather rare opportunity,” Garrett said.