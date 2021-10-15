Police Reports Oct. 6-7

Arrests

Oct. 6

Antonio Lamar McWilliams Jr., 23, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Sydney Marie Schroeder, 26, was charged with obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

Oct. 7

No arrests.

Incidents

Oct. 6

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Sandy Lane.

A juvenile problem was reported on Walter Drive.

Damage to property was reported on West Church Street.

Harassment was reported on Crowe Street.

Domestic violence, theft, and a domestic Dispute were reported on County Road 7718.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Elm Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree heft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Identity theft was reported on Dozier Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Brundidge St.

A domestic dispute was reported on Chantilly Drive.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Resisting arrest and obstructing government operation were reported on Orion Street.

Domestic violence was reported on County Road 7741.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Industrial Boulevard.

Oct. 7

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Park Street.

A disorderly inmate was reported on Elm Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on White Drive.

Domestic violence was reported on Dean Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Carver Drive.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.