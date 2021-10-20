‘Tupper’ to host ribbon cutting

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday. The ribbon cutting will celebrate the completed construction of “Tupper’s library buildings’ connector.

The two buildings were originally connected by a raised, open walkway, was a safety concern for young children and also for patrons and staff members during inclement weather.

“For years, the library staff has wanted to make crossing between the two buildings easier and safer,” said Amber Brantley, administrative assistant. “Now, thanks to Lowe’s and their 100 Hometown Grants program, that dream has come true.”

The City of Brundidge applied for a Lowe’s Hometown Grant and received $60,000 to enclose the open walkway.

Brantley said the project has been completed, and the walkway between the two buildings has been enclosed and is now a walk-through sunroom with much-need storage space.

“The sunroom includes seating for a reading nook, and a coffee bar will soon be available,” she said. “We are very excited to have this new addition to our library. We invite all friends of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library to join us at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) for the ribbon cutting. We will have refreshments and encourage everyone to explore our selection of reading materials and learn more about the library’s programs and activities for all ages.”

Those who are not able to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the library’s buildings’ connector are invited to stop by at their convenience and see the new addition and learn more about “Tupper.”