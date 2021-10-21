Eagles finish regional tournament 1-1

The Goshen Eagles finished their season on Wednesday with a 1-1 finish in the Class 3A South Regional Volleyball Tournament in Montgomery.

The Eagles defeated Dadeville in the opening round, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 13-24 and 15-10. They fell to Houston Academy in round two by scores of 33-31, 10-25, 10-25, 21-25.

Tori Keller finished the two matches with 11 aces, 26 assists and 12 digs. Ella tatum had two aces, nine kills and 14 digs, Kaci Wilkes had 10 aces, six kills, two blocks and 29 digs, Emily Hussey had 25 digs and Mikala Mallard had 16 kills.