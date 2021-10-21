Fans visit National Championship Trophy at Piggly Wiggly 231

Piggly Wiggly 231 in Troy was a-buzz with activity Wednesday afternoon as college football fans came to have their photos taken with the 2021 National College Football Trophy thanks to Dr. Pepper (Pepsi) of Luverne.

Steve and Jennifer Garrett, store owners, said they welcomed the opportunity to host the National Football Trophy and make it possible for local college football fans to have the opportunity to view the trophy as it tours the country.

Charlie Green, trophy manager, said the National Championship Trophy makes stops all across the county at different locations including businesses, trade shows, festivals and, of course, college football games.

“Wherever we go, there is interest in the National Championship Trophy,” Green said. “The Trophy tour begins in August and concludes when it goes home with the newly crowned national champion. The National College Football Trophy Tour is an attraction for many die-hard college football fans, not just fans of the current national champion.”

The National College Football Trophy is symbolic of the fun and folic of the college football season and, for many football fans, the tour is their only opportunity to see the “crowning” trophy.

Mike Ellis was among those who went to the “Pig” to have his picture taken with the trophy that he hopes will be “at home” in Tuscaloosa come January 10.

“I’ve loved Alabama football since I can remember,” Ellis said. “But, Bama’s defense has got to get better if they have a chance to win it all this year. Georgia’s got a heck of a defense but I think Bama can score. I’d like to see the Tide get this trophy again.”

Jeremiah Judah, Pepsi/Dr. Pepper representative, said Dr. Pepper has been sponsoring the National Championship Trophy tour about 20 years as a public relations event.

“The tour has been so popular that it just keeps going,” Judah said. “As long as fans keep filling the football stadiums, I think there will be those who want to see the national championship trophy and have their photos taken with it.”

Steve Garrett thanked Pepsi/ Dr. Pepper of Luverne for selecting Piggly Wiggly 231 as a stop along the National Championship Trophy Tour.

“All of us at Piggly Wiggly 231 appreciated the opportunity to have the trophy on display here at our store. We were proud to offer the chance to see the trophy to those here in the Troy and Pike County,” communities,” Garrett said. “It was a lot of fun for all of us and to all those who came to view the trophy and have their photos taken.”