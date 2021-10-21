More learning opportunities for students

Also during Trojan Talk, two administrators also discussed new educational opportunities in the Troy City School System.

Joanna Taylor, curriculum and federal programs coordinator, said one exciting new opportunity for students was the “Trojans of Tomorrow. Today.” — or T3 curriculum. The program launched in 2021 and includes academic academies for Medical Assisting Technology, Business and Finance and Mechatronics. In addition, the school system also has state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) labs for coding, robotics, 3D printing and engineering. The school system’s Project lad the Way curriculum includes the disciplines of energy, flight and space and aerospace engineering.

Jeremy Knox, career tech director, said the new Child Development Associate program was underway. He said about 60 students have enrolled in the program and have to complete 210 hours of child development education and an additional 480 hours of experience working directly with children. Knox said students can complete the program over a three year period, but will need help from community partners to complete the 480 hours of work — 12, 40 hour work weeks — with children.

Knox said the technical school had also received $165,000 for adult education classes in welding and construction. He said Whaley Construction, KW Plastics, the Sanders Companies and Murphree Bridge were partners in adult education.