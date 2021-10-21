Stampley earns preseason honors

Senior Nick Stampley was tabbed a member of the Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team, the league office announced Thursday.

“Nick Stampley is very deserving of this recognition and probably deserves even more, seeing how he is the third leading scorer returning in the league games,” said head coach Scott Cross. “Stampley does everything for us. His value is far more than just scoring the basketball. He is a relentless warrior that can score, rebound, defend and will do whatever it takes to help our team win a basketball game. He is the ultimate OKG.”

The Broward County, Fla. native led the Trojans averaging 12.6 points and 30.2 minutes last season.

Stampley scored in double figures 16 times, including five double-doubles during the 2020-21 campaign. The forward boasted a career-high 24 points against Coastal Carolina while setting a new career-best with 17 rebounds against Carver.

The dual threat also tallied 34 three-pointers, the second-most on the squad behind guard Desmond Williams.

Stampley added 21 blocks, 21 steals and 21 assists to his season stat line.

Inside conference action, Stampley ranked eighth in scoring, averaging 14.6 points, and 12th in rebounds, averaging 6.6 rebounds.

With the selection, the senior garners his first nod from the conference.

The Trojans were picked to finish tied for ninth with UT Arlington in the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll.

Stampley and the Trojans kickstart the 2021-22 campaign at home on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.