Eagles fall to the Knights

The Goshen Eagles finished their 2021 season against Catholic of Montgomery on Friday night.

The Eagles allowed 56 points in the first half and fell 56-0 to the Knights.

The Eagles end the season 1-9 on the season.

The Knights started the game with 35 first quarter points. They followed that up with 21 more points in the second quarter.

The Knights finished with 496 total yards, while the Goshen offense was held to -17 on the night.

Goshen finished with 13 passing yards. Peyton Stamey completed 4-of-13. The Eagle offense was held to negative yards, -30, on 16 carries.

Andrew Galloway led the Eagles with four tackles, Szemerick Andrews and Kadavion Bristow each had three tackles and Landon Chandler, Jacob Saupe and Russ Copeland all finished with two tackles.

With the win, the Knights finish off region play and the regular season undefeated at 7-0 and 10-0 overall.