Trojan parade on Saturday

Troy University’s Homecoming Parade will get game day activities started on Saturday morning.

The annual parade will began at 10 a.m. in downtown Troy. The parade route will begin at the intersection of Madison Street and South Three Notch Street. The parade will travel north on South Three Notch Street, then turn right on Elm Street and end at Alphonsa Byrd Drive.

The following street closures will be in effect on Saturday:

• The parade lineup will be on South Three Notch Street from U.S. Highway 231 to West Madison Street. This area will be closed at 8 a.m. and remain closed until the end of the parade.

• West Madison Street from Hanchey Street to South Three Notch Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

• South Three Notch Street from West Madison and Montgomery Street to Elm Street will be closed form 9:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

• Elm Street from, South Three Notch Street to Alphonsa Byrd drive will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

The streets around the downtown square and the interior parking area will be closed on Saturday morning for the parade.

Saturday’s homecoming game between the Trojans and No. 24 Louisiana-LaFayette will be at 2:30 p.m.