Vintages Vixens rock out at Troy Arts Council concert

The Troy Arts Council’s concert at the Claudia Crosby Theater Tuesday night was billed as “The Vintage Vixens Band” but it should have been “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

And, fun they had, the Vintage Vixens and the mixed-age audience.

From the quick start to a fast flurrying finish, the Vintage Vixens were “fantastic,” said Bill Hopper, TAC president. “We knew that Vintage Vixens were good; we just didn’t know how good. Frankly, they were worth more than we paid them.

“They had a great show. All five of the ‘Vixens’ were very talented. They could sing; they could play music; they were funny and entertaining in every way. And, they were dressed just the way you would have expected, like hippies. Their funny star facts keep everybody laughing. It was an all-around good show.”

And, if the show had not been fun enough and entertaining enough, the Vintage Vixens got the young and the not-so-young up and out of their seats and closed out the show with everybody in the aisles twisting the night away.

Mary Williams and her husband Jerry didn’t get up and twist but they thoroughly enjoyed the show.

“Maggie Hammond asked me if Jerry and I were interested in going to the show and I wasn’t really sure that I wanted to go,” Williams said. “But, I can say now that I would go again. It was a great show. It was fun and uplifting and the music was excellent. The singers had great voices; they sounded like the originals. It was a professional show from beginning to end.”

Williams said she enjoys a variety in performances, “something different.”

“And the Vintage Vixens were different,” she said.

Different and good makes for a good night out.

“Tuesday night was a good night out,” Ann Register said. “I didn’t know what to expect but the Vintage Vixens were different. It was too good to miss.”