TPD urges safety

The Troy Police Department is asking everyone to have a good time, but play it safe during Troy University’s Homecoming Weekend.

“This Saturday, the City of Troy will be celebrating Troy University’s Homecoming festivities and we hope that everyone has a wonderful and safe day,” Troy Police Chef Randall Barr said. “The Troy Police Department would like to encourage everyone to make safety a top priority during this time. It is a great time to be a Trojan and show your support for our great City and Troy University.”

Barr said there were a number of things people could do to ensure a fun, but safe weekend:

• If you choose to drink alcoholic beverages, please do so responsibly and be sure to have a designated driver.

• Traffic will be much heavier than normal. Leave early, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

• Wear your seat belt and be patient with the increased traffic while following all traffic laws.

• Be mindful of homecoming events (parade and game times) and plan travel routes accordingly. Please take an alternate route and avoid these areas if not participating in scheduled activities.

Barr said Saturday will be a busy day for the City of Troy as well as Troy University. The annul Homecoming Parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown troy. Barr said traffic will be diverted away from South Three Notch Street between U.S. Highway 231 and Montgomery Street beginning at 8:30 a.m. Barr said traffic along the downtown parade route will be closed around 9:30 a.m. and the route will remain closed until all pedestrian traffic has cleared the area after the parade.

Barr said there will also be streets closed around Troy University before and after Troy’s homecoming game. The Trojans will host Louisiana-LaFayette with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Barr said George Wallace Drive between John M. Long Avenue and International Boulevard will be closed at 12:30 p.m. and remain closed until the game is over and all pedestrians have cleared the area. Barr said motorists are reminded that there will be increased pedestrian traffic around the stadium and on campus before and after the game.

Barr said the Troy Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Troy University Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Office will have an increased presence throughout the city to ensure everyone has a safe celebration during the Homecoming Weekend.